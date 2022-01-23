public health

-
(MPRN-Lansing) State health officials say the highly contagious COVID omicron variant is expected to drive up case numbers through the end of January or…
(WVPE) The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
Rising cases of COVID-19 mean masks are required again inside all buildings at Western Michigan University.The reinstatement of the mask mandate follows…
A new state study says ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease have been found in more than half of Michigan’s counties.Blacklegged, or…
Michigan is one of the nation’s hotspots right now for COVID-19 cases. The Takeaway explored the increase in hospitalizations of younger people due to the…
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued to push back Sunday morning against calls for her to re-impose more COVID-19 restrictions in the face of a…
Coronavirus cases are surging in Michigan. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, about the state's…
Some Kalamazoo residents aren't happy that city commissioners are keeping all of their meetings online. They say the Commission should hold at least some…
The recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 has caused a series of changes for health departments in Southwest…
Western Michigan University president Edward Montgomery says three quarters of classes should be taught in person this fall. He says the university is…