-
A new program aims to help people of color in Kalamazoo County who've experienced race-based trauma.The Black and Brown Therapy Collective puts victims in…
-
As families gather for Thanksgiving to enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes, and maybe football, we present a rebroadcast of our segment on a movie about the…
-
When former NFL defensive lineman Bubba Smith passed away in 2011, Maya Washington learned more about the integration of college football in the 1960’s.…
-
(MPRN-East Lansing) A white supremacist, Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University Monda evening – much to the dismay of many in the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs to create more opportunities for kids of color. That’s according to advocates after a new report was released Tuesday. The…
-
A line can be drawn from discriminatory lending patterns in the 1930’s and current race relations and segregation. That’s according to the Director of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Civil rights groups in Michigan are calling on Governor Rick Snyder to issue a stronger denunciation of comments by an elected official in…
-
Lanna Lewis says the problems related to racism won’t be fixed in five years, but Lewis who is Community Investment Officer for the Kalamazoo Community…
-
Dave Worthams says he can no longer be docile when it comes to African-Americans and the police. He says the not guilty verdict in the case of the officer…
-
The Director of Training and Community Impact for the YWCA of Kalamazoo, Sherry Brockoway, says the conversation about race is alive and well in…