racial equity

-
WMUK has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in their annual Broadcast Excellence Awards. Earlene McMichael’s series After the…
-
The national AARP has picked Kalamazoo's Donna Odom as one of its 2021 Purpose Prize Fellows. The honor is awarded to those over 50 who are tackling tough…
-
A grassroots, social-media-powered effort to highlight Black purchasing power has supporters in Southwest Michigan.Nationally, BlackOut Day backers plan…
-
Black and white people have protested in solidarity over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But some Black residents wonder…
-
This is the third in a three-day series. It aired Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white allies in…
-
This is the second installment in a three-day series. It aired on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white…
-
This is the first installment in a three-day series. It aired on Monday, June 22, 2020.Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white…
-
Some African-American businesses in Kalamazoo have asked for an emergency loan. But many firms are not getting the help they need during the shutdown, say…
-
NOTE: The Jan. 22nd event is canceled due to inclement weather. The new date will be announced on kalfound.org.Lanna Lewis of the Kalamazoo Community…
-
Next Tuesday, a National Day of Healing debuts, and Kalamazoo is among the communities across the country holding events. In Kalamazoo, local…