A year ago this week, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by police officer Derrick Chauvin, sparking protests around the world, including in…
As the nation waits for the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin , Kalamazoo City Commissioner Eric Cunningham is calling for reflection. The jury…
The City of Kalamazoo’s Civil Rights Board met for the first time this fall. Its founding documents lay out a series of protections for renters and…
The national AARP has picked Kalamazoo's Donna Odom as one of its 2021 Purpose Prize Fellows. The honor is awarded to those over 50 who are tackling tough…
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says the Proud Boys wanted to create a stir when they came to Kalamazoo last month, and “they did it.”…
Kalamazoo City Commissioners are working on policies for future protests. The city has been criticized for not acting quickly enough when a white…
Kalamazoo County Commissioners have approved creating a commission to look into reparations. The idea of compensation to African-Americans for centuries…
The disruptive visit by the Proud Boys this weekend was the focus of Tuesday night’s Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, with plenty of blame to go around,…
Nine people were arrested after members of the Proud Boys hate group and counter-demonstrators scuffled Saturday near Arcadia Festival Park, but Kalamazoo…
Members of the white nationalist group the Proud boys clashed with counter demonstrators in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday. Kalamazoo Public Safety…