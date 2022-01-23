-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker from Southwest Michigan wants to close loopholes in the state’s paternity law that led to a judge accidentally ordering a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs to do more to help victims of sexual assault. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they have crafted legislation…
Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director…
Gender violence expert Jackson Katz says fear of what other men will think is why some fail to speak up against sexism or sexual abuse against women. To…
How to reduce sexual and verbal assaults against women on college campuses and in the military? Gender violence expert Jackson Katz says it'd help if…
The state is asking colleges and universities to submit proposals to help prevent campus sexual assaults. It will award $500,000 in grants to help fund…