Historian and author Danille McGuire says the story of Shawana Hall is the story of how marginalized women disappear from stories of sexual assault. She…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is on its way to tracking sexual assault kits. The legislation is in response to major backlogs of sexual assault kit processing.…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may start tracking its sexual assault evidence kits. An amendment to the state’s budget would pay for the required software and…
(MPRN-Lansing) Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is looking for money to prosecute rapists. Worthy says clearing up a backlog of more than 11,000…
Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director…
(Detroit-MPRN) Public officials and advocates are asking for help to clear a massive backlog of rape kits in Detroit. More than 11,000 unopened and…