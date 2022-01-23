-
The Kalamazoo Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Public Library are expanding their efforts to promote reading and head off the so-called "summer slide."…
Update: Peace Pizzazz, previously scheduled for Bronson Park, will be held at Winchell Elementary due to expected rain. Efforts to keep kids reading over…
Bridge Senior Writer Ron French calls Michigan’s efforts to boost reading scores “a sobering story.” He says the state focused on reading proficiently by…
Ryan Wieber says any library wherever it is tries to serve its community. On August first, he became director of the Kalamazoo Public Library.The former…
A documentary that debuted overseas earlier this year about America's "illiteracy crisis" will be shown Tuesday, June 20 in Kalamazoo -- the first…
Every subject area in school depends on reading. That’s part of the reason that many districts in West Michigan are part of an initiative to boost reading…
(MPRN-Lansing) Third graders who fail the state’s reading test might not be able to graduate to 4th grade. That’s if Governor Rick Snyder signs a bill…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate has adopted legislation that would allow schools to hold back some third graders who are not proficient at reading. The…
Kalamazoo Literacy Council Executive Director Michael Evans says adult literacy touches issues such as workforce development, education and health. A…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has approved a controversial bill meant to improve young students’ reading skills. The goal is to increase early…