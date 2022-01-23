-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still known to many people as a star basketball player, with UCLA in college and later the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. But…
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is well-known for his feats on the court. But did you know that, as a high-school reporter, he…
-
At a time when some community read programs have shut down, Kalamazoo Public Library Director Ann Rohrbaugh says her institution's Reading Together will…
-
Dissatisfaction can lead to positive change. When Michigan nature writer Jerry Dennis became frustrated with online bookseller Amazon over its treatment…
-
Tracie McMillan wanted to find out what happens to food before it reaches the table and how income and lifestyle impact what we eat. McMillan's book The…
-
Two books on food and farming will be the focus of the annual “Reading Together” program in Kalamazoo next year. The Kalamazoo Public Library has picked…
-
The Kalamazoo Public Library has picked two books for its "Reading Together" program next year. Both have to do with food and farming.One is The American…
-
In 2011, Amy Waldman’s debut novel The Submission, made its way onto numerous “best” lists. Esquire Magazine named it the book of the year, and NPR called…