Bell’s Brewing and the Kalamazoo Nature Center are leading a recycling co-op to keep 26,000 pounds of plastic out of Michigan landfills each year.The…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder plans to roll out a recycling initiative later this fall. And legislation aimed at changing how Michigan recycles is…
The city is moving to single-stream recycling starting October 1st. Residents will now throw all of their recycling into one large cart that will be…
(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the public told a state panel that they have concerns about landfills in their backyards. The hearing on Wednesday was part of…
(MPRN-Lansing) Plans are getting underway to send less trash to landfills in Michigan and to find more ways to re-use it. A state Department of…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced grants to recycle scrap tires Tuesday. The $2.9 million grants will fund research on products…
Michigan’s recycling rate is one of the lowest in the country. Last year Governor Rick Snyder announced a statewide initiative to raise the state’s 15…
Starting Thursday, the City of Portage will change the way it does recycling. Instead of having two bins, one for paper and cardboard and one for plastic…
Artist Zoe Valette of Kalamazoo designs unique clothing out of recycled materials. Her work will be on display at People's Church in Kalamazoo this…