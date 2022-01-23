-
A founding member of the Americana band The Corn Fed Girls, and co-host of Grassroots on WMUK, singer-songwriter Darcy Wilkin will soon release her first…
-
On Saturday, Aug 10 at Bell's Eccentric Café, The Red Sea Pedestrians and the Corn Fed Girls will unite to perform The Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road.…
-
The eclectic Kalamazoo band Red Sea Pedestrians is celebrating its first decade with a new album, See Through The Eyes of Osiris. Prior to the CD release…
-
If you follow music in Kalamazoo, you might recognize Jay Gavan’s name from any one of several prominent local bands.Gavan has long played bass in the…
-
If there’s one thing artists hate it’s thinking inside the box. But that’s not a problem for musicians from the Red Sea Pedestrians and Wellspring Cori…
-
Tonight the Red Sea Pedestrians trek back to Western Michigan University for a performance at the School of Music. All 6 members of the eclectic…