-
The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t take up an appeal by a former Portage school superintendent who says he deserves compensation after getting…
-
The Portage School Board is weighing its next move after the sole finalist for superintendent took his name out of consideration on Monday. Greg Gray…
-
The Portage School Board has identified the candidate they want to interview as they search for a new superintendent. Greg Gray is currently the…
-
The Portage School Board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ric Perry a month after he was suspended for an “inappropriate relationship” with…