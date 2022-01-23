-
The company that wants to mine gravel in Richland Township has withdrawn its permit. Not because many residents oppose the mine, but that the company says…
It’s safe to say most people would rather not have a gravel mine in their back yard. They’re noisy and dusty. And large trucks create traffic jams as they…
Voters in various parts of Michigan have had the chance to dissolve a village before, but have never taken the final step. Richland could become the first…
At least two Revolutionary War soldiers are buried in Kalamazoo County. Daniel Wilson is one of them; you can see his grave in Yorkville. But the marker…
Beyond Sight is a Kalamazoo funk rock band with a 70s feel. Husband and wife duo Steve and Rhonda Scott started the band less than a year ago in their…
This weekend 500 horses and riders will compete in the 11th annual Richland Park Horse Trials. Bob and Kay Willmarth started dreaming about hosting a…