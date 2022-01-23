-
(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation to make attacks on LGBT people a hate crime in Michigan was rolled out Wednesday with the support of at least two Republican…
State senators Rick Jones and Tonya Schuitmaker introduced a package of bills Wednesday to protect drinking water in Michigan schools. Under the…
One state lawmaker says it’s time to end state employee benefits for unmarried couples. Michigan currently allows live-in partners and their dependents to…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker wants to make sure commercial fish farms will never be allowed to operate in portions of the Great Lakes controlled by…
(Lansing-MPRN) State lawmakers are debating whether someone should face penalties if they fail to act when they know someone else is in danger. A state…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers will try again to crack down on animal cruelty in Michigan. A state Senate panel will take up a pair of bills on Tuesday…