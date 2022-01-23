-
Rick Phelps will lead a a concert called "Showstoppers" at 7 pm on Saturday, Feb 22 at Comstock Community Auditorium. The director of the Kalamazoo…
The Kalamazoo Singers will begin their season with "A Merry Mosaic," at 5 pm on Saturday, Dec 14 at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, led by their…
The Kalamazoo Singers have prepared a collection of contemporary Canadian choral works for its final concert of the season, which will be held Sunday, May…
Rick Phelps, music director of the Kalamazoo Singers, says he's heard exciting music and breathtaking performances from high school choirs in his career…
The Kalamazoo Singers will present an afternoon of baroque Christmas favorites by Bach, Handel, Buxtehude and others on Sunday, Dec 9 at 3 pm, at First…
On Saturday, at 7:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church, the Kalamazoo Singers will perform its final concert of the season, featuring works by a…
Music director Rick Phelps talks to Cara Lieurance about the compelling integrity of folk music, and they cover some of the choral arrangements of folk…
The Kalamazoo Singers' season-ending concert will include alumni and former conductors Tom Kasdorf, Cindy Hunter, and Hal Hobson. Current director Rick…
Conductor Rick Phelps pored over 40 seasons of Kalamazoo Singers concert programs to research the program he will conduct this Saturday at First United…
Music director Rick Phelps says that the Kalamazoo Singers holiday concert, called "Candlelight Reflections," is not subdued or serious. Instead, it is a…