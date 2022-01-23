rick pluta

-
The state is convening a technical panel this week that’s supposed to come up with a plan to respond to the Flint drinking water emergency. The group is…
-
Officials say a backlog of 11-thousand untested rape kits is almost cleared. In some instances, the cases go back more than three decades. But some…
-
A federal appeals court says the Livingston County Jail can’t refuse to deliver letters in envelopes from ACLU attorneys to inmates.The ACLU mailed…
-
More Michiganders are using rooftop solar panels to generate electricity and take advantage of a state program. It requires utilities to buy back their…
-
There may have to be some changes made to Michigan’s sentencing laws following a recent state Supreme Court decision.The decision says once juries…
-
A Wall Street bond agency has just upgraded Michigan’s credit rating. Moody’s Investors Services says Michigan now has a Aa1 rating. That’s on the heels…
-
A state Senate panel has OK’d bills that would allow faith-based private adoption agencies that take public funds to turn away same-sex couples.The bills…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says one of his long-term ambitions is to improve Michigan’s access to electricity by extending the power grid to connect the upper…
-
A survey of Michigan employers suggests more hiring is in store this year.The Business Leaders for Michigan survey quizzes some of the state’s largest…