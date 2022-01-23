-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder gave his final budget proposal Wednesday, to mixed reviews. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things they did…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder wants to increase the cost of dumping waste in the state’s landfills. This is part of the governor’s proposal to…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder kicked off his week of daily announcements Monday with a focus on broadband internet access. During the State of the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder declared victory over the state’s economic hardships Tuesday night in his eighth and final State of the State address.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder delivers his eighth State of the State address Tuesday. The State of the State is a yearly event where the governor…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature went over the governor’s head Wednesday. It approved a veto override – something that hasn’t happened in Michigan…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s been a shakeup at the agency responsible for Michigan energy policy. People are being re-assigned as the agency’s leader leaves…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has proposed a plan to offset higher costs that could be forced on Michigan taxpayers as a result of the federal tax…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder’s administration is looking at making changes to state tax laws early in 2018. That’s after it discovered the new…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder hopes to see movement on skilled trades legislation this year. The governor has long put an emphasis on increasing the…