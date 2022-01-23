-
The race would decide which party controlled the Michigan Senate. Right to Life — the state’s leading anti-abortion group — backed the Democrat. It was a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Controversial legislation surrounding license plate fundraising is on its way to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk. Republican lawmakers have…
-
A voter-initiated law that requires women to purchase a separate rider to have insurance coverage for abortion has been approved by both the Michigan…
-
A Michigan anti-abortion group says it has turned in more than 315,000 petition signatures. The Gongwer News Service says the initiative my Right to Life…