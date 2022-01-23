-
The new season of Rising Stars presented by the Gilmore Piano Festival begins this Sunday with a performance by a German pianist of Iranian heritage who…
It's Pierre Van Der Westhuizen's favorite part of the job: to identify and provide a platform for new artists to establish themselves, and for established…
Today would have been the official start of the 2020 Gilmore Keyboard Festival, a three-week celebration of keyboard artistry and one of the biggest…
The Gilmore Keyboard Festival will present five solo recitals this Sep - Jan, representing an array of talent making waves in the classical world.…
Pavel Kolesnikov, as he waits for his plane in Seattle, tells Cara Lieurance he is fascinated by micro details - in music, in photographs, even in…
Sean Chen has gone through a lot of life changes in just a few years. He completed his studies at the Juilliard School and Yale, took the bronze medal at…
In a preview of the Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival executive director Dan Gustin says to expect pianists of remarkable…