Season passes are now available to Farmers Alley Theatre's slate of six new productions. Artistic director Jeremy Koch and deputy director Rob Weiner…
Monday through Sunday, February 8 - 14, Farmers Alley Theatre will offer Seven Nights of Valentine’s Serenades - love songs recorded by seven appealing…
Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the four founders of Farmers Alley Theatre (along with Adam Weiner and Denene Mulay Koch) join Cara Lieurance to…
Longtime fans and patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre picked their favorite scenes and songs from the past 12 seasons at Farmers Alley Theatre for By…
Farmers Alley Theatre will present its season with the streaming platform Broadway On Demand to stay connected to theater-lovers in west Michigan during…
In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the founders of Farmers Alley Theatre, share their anticipation for the seven…
The sometimes naughty but always endearing modern classic Avenue Q is the 11th season closer for Kalamazoo's Farmers Alley Theatre, running July 19-Aug…
Farmers Alley Theatre will produce seven plays and musicals and two Children's Series productions in its 11th season, returning full-time to its home at…
The disreputable bust-and-boom Broadway adventures of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom in the record-breaking, 12 Tony award-winning musical The Producers are…
The legendary Liberace, who would have celebrated his 99th birthday next month, is the subject of a Farmers Alley Theatre production beginning April 27th,…