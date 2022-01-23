-
Last month, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced that it had selected a new executive director. And it was a familiar face for many in the…
-
Many Michigan manufacturers are facing a problem that they call a “skill gaps.” As more and more of their skilled employees retire, manufacturers need new…
-
Nardos Osterhart has a rather unique origin story. For one thing, she was born in Ethiopia, and political turmoil took her family to Germany and Oklahoma…
-
Michigan’s new minimum wage law that passed in 2014 has left a lot of workers with more money in their pockets. It boosted the state minimum wage from…
-
On April 24th, comedian and “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me…” panelist Paula Poundstone will bring her unique brand of stand-up comedy to Kalamazoo’s State…
-
Business reporter and Arts & More co-producer Robbie Feinberg has accepted a new job as a reporter with a new education reporting initiative at the Maine…
-
On April 22nd, a new, ambitious event will officially launch in Kalamazoo: The Music Hop. The event is billed as similar to the city's Art Hop, but with…
-
Imagine this: You're heading home from an international trip, and you get questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection because authorities are…
-
On April 1st, artist and poet Aurore Uwase Munyabera will present a large exhibition of her work called "Iwacu," meaning "home", at Kalamazoo's Black Arts…
-
On Thursday, March 31st, Bell’s Eccentric Café is hosting a night of hip-hop with some major Michigan rappers, like Passalacqua and Rick Chyme. But for…