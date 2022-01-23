-
Members of the Arcadia Winds and Trio Des Amis will play music of Mozart, Villa-Lobos, and Reinecke in a concert of classical music at 7:30 pm on Friday,…
-
Horn player Ron Chase, oboist Wendy Mazer, and pianist Barbara Hong are friends and musicians who enjoy the chance to play music together with their…
-
Established as a quintet, the Arcadia Winds will expand to 17 players to perform the Serenade No. 2 in A by Johannes Brahms on Friday night at the Ladies…
-
The Arcadia Woodwind Quintet resumes its season at the Ladies Library of Kalamazoo on Friday at 7:30 pm. Horn player Ron Chase and bassoonist Judy…
-
The Arcadia Winds, joined by pianist Barbara Hong, will present a free concert at 7:30 pm at the Ladies Library Building tonight. The concert begins with…
-
The Arcadia Winds are a group of accomplished amateur musicians who like to challenge themselves with great works. On the opening of their fourth season…