Across the country schools now work to prevent a shooting in their classrooms. There are also drills in case someone does open fire in a school building.…
Bridge Senior Writer Ron French says the odds that a shooting will happen at any one school are astronomically low, but he says schools still have to…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers want to put more money into school safety. A bipartisan group of Senators introduced legislation Tuesday, similar bills…
(MPRN-Lansing) Law enforcement and school officials say they have a plan to save children’s lives. They unveiled a proposal Thursday that calls for 120…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder’s budget chief says plans are underway to fund improved school safety. Budget Director John Walsh said the governor…
Kalamazoo Central High School senior Jenna Bowker says she and other students never felt their voices would be heard regarding guns, she says after a…