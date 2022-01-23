schoolboard2016

-
A crowded field is seeking two seats on the Kalamazoo School Board. Four incumbents and one challenger are running for four seats on the Portage School…
Portage Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Terri Novaria has been a trustee since 2014. She explains why she would like to keep serving on…
Dan Bryer would like to win one of the four seats up for election on the Portage Public Schools Board of Education this November. Hear interviews with…
Bo Snyder has served on the Portage Public Schools Board of Education since 2009. He explains why he is seeking another term.Hear interviews with three…
Paul Marquardt hopes to win one of the two seats up for election this November on the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education.Hear interviews with…
Jennie Hill is the secretary of the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education, first elected in 2011. She tells WMUK about why she would like to serve…
Lauren Freedman is one of six candidates running for a seat on the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education, which has two seats open this…