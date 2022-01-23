-
NASA calls it the “best meteor shower of the year” and it’s happening overnight. The Geminids meteor shower will peak with a remarkable display of 60 or…
A new park on Western Michigan University’s main campus in Kalamazoo features several large dinosaur models on display free to the public.Located next to…
Encouraging underrepresented groups to consider going into STEM fields, an incubator to help teachers develop ideas for science teaching and studying…
After an internal competition at Western Michigan University, the best ideas were sent on to the National Science Foundation. WMU has three of the 33…
Remember the late celebrated astrophysicist Carl Sagan? An interesting tie exists between science phenom Neil deGrasse Tyson and him besides both having…
Western Michigan University is accepting applications in cooperation with the National Science Foundation to bring the first "Bronco Big Idea" competition…
In the summer of 2016, many American athletes had their sights set on Olympic gold in Rio De Janeiro. But they weren’t the only ones aiming high. A…
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters stressed the importance of medical training and research on a stop in Kalamazoo earlier today.Peters, who was elected to the Senate…
Western Michigan University has won a large grant to help draw more students to science and technology. University officials say the $1.4 million comes…