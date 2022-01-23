-
Writing your first novel is hard. Writing a first novel and producing a companion audio drama is even more challenging. But that’s just what a science…
-
Almost everyone can relate to waiting for that next book in the series to come out. Our science fiction fans John Wenger and Andrea Johnson caught us up…
-
The first mission of the starship USS Enterprise ended abruptly in 1969. But a dedicated group of fans and professionals refuses to let the original…
-
Wenger: Short stories have always been the heart of Science Fiction. Sci-Fi is a genre of ideas and even though some novels and series span galaxies,…
-
Science Fiction convention Chicon 7, or "Worldcon," will be at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Chicago this weekend. At the convention, hosts will announce the…