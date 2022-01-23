senator rick jones

-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Republican state lawmaker says police officers who are guilty of misconduct should not be allowed to resign and hide their records from…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A hearing on bills to create legal protections for medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan sparked some drama on Tuesday. Many patients…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate is considering legislation that would ease penalties for underage drinking in Michigan. A minor caught with alcohol for…
-
One Republican state Senator wants some criminal convictions to be automatically scrubbed from public records. Sen. Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) says he…
-
A race-related debate is causing some tensions in the state Senate after an attempt to rewrite a resolution commemorating the end of slavery. Note: The…