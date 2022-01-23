Series: Seeds of Change

-
On WestSouthwest, WMUK reporter Robbie Feinberg's series on the changing lives of migrant workers in Michigan. The three-part series originally aired in…
-
This week, we’ve been looking at the changing lives of Hispanic workers in Michigan’s fields. Many are leaving the fields entirely. But others are…
-
Over the past few summers, Michigan farmers have run into a problem. The Hispanic workers they rely on to pick and harvest their crops seem to be…
-
Michigan’s $100-billion-a-year food and agriculture industry faces a crossroads. For decades, the system was steady. Farmers grew crops. Hispanic workers…