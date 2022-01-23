-
Historian and author Danille McGuire says the story of Shawana Hall is the story of how marginalized women disappear from stories of sexual assault. She…
-
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan CEO Jan Barker says girls wonder “Why are there only six woman governors in the United States?” Barker says the good news is…
-
On Christmas Eve Day, WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show presents an encore presentation of Gloria Steinem's expansive interview with Earlene…
-
Gender violence expert Jackson Katz says fear of what other men will think is why some fail to speak up against sexism or sexual abuse against women. To…
-
How to reduce sexual and verbal assaults against women on college campuses and in the military? Gender violence expert Jackson Katz says it'd help if…