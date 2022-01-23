-
Survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar got a rare apology from the FBI this week.Former gymnast Aly…
-
(MPRN) Attorneys for convicted serial sexual predator Larry Nassar were back in court Thursday. Nassar is the former Michigan State University and USA…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new law extends the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assaults to file lawsuits, and for suspects to face prosecution. It was…
-
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon delivered her first public comments since resigning in January under the hot lights of a US…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing say a settlement between Michigan State University and survivors of Larry Nassar doesn’t mean their quest for justice…
-
(MPRN-Meridian Township) A Lansing area police department that says it mishandled a complaint against Larry Nassar has reviewed 17 years of sexual assault…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have a pile of bills aimed at curbing sexual assault. But some in the medical profession are concerned the legislation…
-
(MPRN-East Lansing) A former dean at Michigan State University is scheduled for a criminal hearing in May. That’s to see if there’s enough evidence…
-
Meg Hughey and other survivors of sexual assault at Michigan State University began speaking out in 2015. None of the women had been assaulted by Larry…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate passed legislation sponsors say will increase the rights of victims of sexual assault. The bills are part of the…