-
Literary scholar Grace Tiffany likes to puzzle over those minor characters in Shakespeare’s plays that we don’t hear much about.For example, what’s up…
-
If you haven’t been to Shakespeare in the Park in Portage before, this weekend may be your last chance. The Comedy of Errors will be performed at the…
-
"Shakespeare's plays are never about the day nothing happened. They're always about the day something amazing happened," says Janice L. Blixt, artistic…
-
Titus Andronicus was Shakespeare’s first tragedy and by far his bloodiest. Ironically enough, the director for Kalamazoo College’s production of the play,…