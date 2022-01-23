-
An initiative designed to increase prosperity in Kalamazoo returns for the second year. The Kalamazoo Black Business Expo will be held Aug. 24. It will…
-
Kalamazoo Vice-Mayor Don Cooney says there is reason to be concerned about hiring or providing housing to someone with a criminal record. But he says “if…
-
The Director of Western Michigan University's Lewis Walker Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations says the Kalamazoo Promise is making a…
-
Tonight wraps up the "Unequal Justice" series of forums sponsored by Western Michigan University's Institute for the Study for Race and Ethnic Relations.…
-
A year of behind-the-scenes work is culminating today in the City of Kalamazoo's first event as part of its new Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative…