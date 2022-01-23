-
(MPRN-Lansing) Republican leaders in Lansing had some harsh words Monday for teachers who virtually shut down the Detroit school district with a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Bills meant to crack down on teacher “sickout” protests are moving forward in the Michigan Senate. The bills would define the sickouts as…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers and the public are about to their first look at legislation to overhaul the Detroit Public Schools. The district faces…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Gov. Rick Snyder is adding his voice to those calling for an end to teacher “sickout” protests in the state’s largest school district.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Republican state lawmakers are looking into legislation meant to prevent teacher “sickouts” like the ones that closed about 60 Detroit…