-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan environmental groups are frustrated with Ontario’s support for keeping an oil-and-gas pipeline running beneath the Straits of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court says an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs through a northern Michigan national forest does not need a new permit to…
-
(WDET-Undated) Members of the Sierra Club are collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to ban the practice of fracking in Michigan. WDET’s Bre’Anna…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Sierra Club is suing the federal government to get an order for an environmental risk study of an oil pipeline that runs through some…
-
The Sierra Club says a small leak in the Straits of Mackinac should be a "wake up call" about pipeline safety in Michigan and the Great Lakes. State…