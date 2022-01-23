-
(MPRN-Lansing) Prevailing wage is now a thing of Michigan’s past. The House and Senate passed an initiative Wednesday to get rid of the law that requires…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state says it can improve low student test scores and get more kids into skilled trades. The so-called “nation’s report card” came out…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder hopes to see movement on skilled trades legislation this year. The governor has long put an emphasis on increasing the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A union-led petition drive will launch Tuesday to protect the state’s prevailing wage law from a different petition drive. This could lead…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature returns to the state Capitol Tuesday. This will be the first time lawmakers will convene since the collapse last week of an…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan schools aren’t quite on board with legislation to teach more skilled trades and technical education in schools. But with a few…
-
(MPRN-Warren) President Obama was in Michigan on Wednesday to roll out new initiatives meant to boost job training and community college enrollment. The…
-
Governor Rick Snyder (R) tells a business conference on Mackinac Island that training and getting people interested in skilled trades is his top economic…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has rolled out a new state department with the job of matching skilled workers with employers. Meet TED. That’s the…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Gov. Rick Snyder is getting some tough questions about the May ballot proposal to boost road funding at his education and economic summit…