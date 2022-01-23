-
(MPRN-Lansing) A battle is brewing in Lansing between some lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder’s office over e-cigarettes. Republican Senator Rick Jones…
(MPRN-Lansing) More Michigan mothers are smoking while pregnant. A new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy shows between 2008 and 2014 the…
It would be a $50 fine to sell electronic cigarettes to minors under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday. Critics say the misdemeanor and…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate could vote Wednesday on legislation that would ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. But Governor Rick Snyder…
Jeffrey Wigand says it's not easy to come forward and share information that powerful people want to keep secret. But he says many people supported him…
Chicago resident Jason Niehoff is a freelance bass player for the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. He has a unique tradition: After joining a new orchestra,…
Western Michigan University trustees have approved a new policy that makes Western’s campus tobacco free beginning in September of next year. The board…