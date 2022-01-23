-
Dr. Chris Ludwa got tired of waiting for change. So, with the help of co-producer Dr. Everett McCorvey, a fellow voice professor (University of Kentucky),…
A community activist in Detroit says social justice won't be complete without big changes in the way people eat. Malik Yakini is the cofounder of the…
A six-part documentary about slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin that debuts at 10 p.m. tonight on the Paramount Network and BET pulls from interviews with…
The Reverend Jonathan Tremaine Thomas says an African-American like him, who is married to a white women can lose his “black card.” Thomas says he decided…
Rawya Rageh says she always knew that she wanted to be a journalist since she was 13 years old. In fact, she says Rawya means story teller in Arabic.…
The United States government does not have an agency in charge of arts and culture. But Adam Horowitz says some artists, activists and policy makers…
Jeremy Sabella says the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr is one of the few figures that liberals and conservatives both want to claim as one of their…
Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, spoke in Kalamazoo on March 29, and WMUK was there recording live. After her keynote…
On Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, Kalamazoo Valley Community College hosts the Kalamazoo Foodways Symposium, and the keynote speaker is Toni…
A different kind of “crowd-funding” program holds its next event in Kalamazoo Saturday, March 25. The Urban Democracy Feast raises money for social…