-
NOTE: This interview aired on Morning Edition on WMUK on Nov. 8, 2012. A woman descended from slaves and man whose ancestors bought and sold slaves speak…
-
Twelve years ago, Donna Odom's work at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum led her to form the Southwest Michigan Black Heritage Society to bring light to…
-
The voice of youth is often overlooked in discussions about race relations, say representatives from several Kalamazoo organizations. That's why they're…
-
Some of the greatest African American musicians of our time performed during racial segregation—artists like Chuck Berry, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, and…