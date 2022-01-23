-
Kalamazoo County commissioners have voted to suspend payments to Southwest Michigan First.That's even though former State House speaker Lee Chatfield has…
Less than two weeks after being named the new CEO of Southwest Michigan First, former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced his resignation Monday…
Kalamazoo is cutting its ties to Southwest Michigan First. City commissioners pulled out of the regional economic development agency on Monday February…
Tim Terrentine, one of Kalamazoo County’s fastest rising young leaders who was recently named Western Michigan University’s vice president of development…
It was a time of plant closings and corporate downsizing when Southwest Michigan First formed in 1999 in Kalamazoo. SWMF CEO Ron Kitchens says the 14…
Millennials who don’t want to rely on a car and baby boomers looking to “downsize” as their children move out are creating a higher demand for downtown…
It's been ten years since the Southwest Michigan First Innovation Center was launched in Kalamazoo. The business incubator was originally started to help…
The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, has a message for people in Kalamazoo: get involved in the community. Cory Booker was one of the speakers at the annual…