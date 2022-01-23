-
The Air Zoo in Portage has a new traveling exhibit that takes a realistic look at what it's like to travel in space.The “Be an Astronaut” exhibit…
-
Remember the late celebrated astrophysicist Carl Sagan? An interesting tie exists between science phenom Neil deGrasse Tyson and him besides both having…
-
On Wednesday, May 22nd, preeminent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will hit the stage at Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium. He's become a…
-
-
Will humans be sent to Mars, or returned to the Moon? Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is doubtful the U.S. will do so anytime soon although…
-
Former space shuttle astronaut Mae Jemison brought her campaign to improve science literacy to Kalamazoo Thursday night. Jemison was the keynote speaker…
-
Grand Valley State University and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are honoring astronaut Roger B. Chaffee. The Grand Rapids native was killed during the…
-
A group of Western Michigan University students and faculty are trying to send a satellite into space. WALI - the Western Aerospace Launch Initiative - is…
-
Periareion. It’s an astronomical term meaning “the closest approach to Mars.” It’s also a computer game where users try to establish a realistic virtual…
-
The popular science module Earth/Sky will be going out of production at the end of May. WMUK will air the final weekday broadcast of the 2-minute program…