standardized tests

(MPRN-Undated) Test scores for Michigan’s students showed some improvements, but declines in crucial subjects. The state’s M-STEP scores were released…
(MPRN-Lansing) At least half of students in every grade scored “below proficient” on every subject of this year’s state standardized test, M-STEP. Still,…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers are not happy about the time it took for state education officials to release the latest round of standardized test results.…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan students struggled with the state’s new standardized test. The Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday released the first…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have sent a bill to set basic standards for teacher evaluations to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk. Senate Bill 103 won…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan students will take a trimmed down version of the state’s new standardized test next spring. State education officials rolled out…
The state has rejected ACT’s claim that Michigan unfairly switched its free college entrance exam to the SAT starting in spring 2016. ACT protested two…
(Lansing-MPRN) The ACT is appealing Michigan’s decision to switch its eleventh grade standardized test to the SAT. The state gives high school juniors a…