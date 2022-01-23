station news

-
Western Michigan University has finalized its purchase of WKDS 89.9 FM, on behalf of WMUK 102.1 FM. WMU acquired the station from Kalamazoo Public…
WMUK 102.1 FM is excited to expand our national and international news programs during the Monday – Thursday schedule starting Monday, January 7, 2019.…
WMUK's locally-produced arts and culture program, Arts & More, will end after April 27th. Our local show on books and writers, Between the Lines, will…
WMUK received two Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for 2016.The first went to Jazz Currents' Keith Hall and…
Not many all-volunteer programs last 40 years, but WMUK’s Alma Latina is one of them. The station’s Latin music program is coming up on its 40th birthday.…
We are sad to say goodbye to Erin Williams, our newest producer for WMUK's arts and culture show Arts & More.Williams will be returning to St. Louis to…
The co-host of Grassroots and former host of Arts & More, Lorraine Caron, is retiring this year. Lorraine has worked in radio for 37 years and has been…