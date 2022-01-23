-
Western Michigan University is accepting applications in cooperation with the National Science Foundation to bring the first "Bronco Big Idea" competition…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan veterans would be eligible for grants to help them earn a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math under a new…
The Youth Robotics program hosted by Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek is part of a push to introduce kids to STEM topics – that’s science,…
The Comstock Public Schools will have a “STEM” academy this fall. The program approved by school board members Monday night will focus on science,…