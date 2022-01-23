-
“Honoring Identity: LGBTQ Stories From Kalamazoo,” is a listening event honoring the stories WMUK and StoryCorps collected in November. Thursday January…
-
StoryCorps Founder Dave Isay says it’s important to capture the stories of people who faced a “wall of silence” historically.The Out Loud Initiative is…
-
Award winning public radio producer David Isay launched StoryCorps in 2003. The oral history project has since collected nearly 50,000 interviews.…
-
On this week's WestSouthwest, StoryCorps Founder David Isay discusses oral history. And retired Western Michigan University Professor David Rozelle…
-
Military service members and veterans have been telling their stories this week at WMUK's studios. The Military Voices Initiative launched by the oral…
-
An oral history project honoring veterans, service members and military families is partnering with WMU to record and preserve the stories of local…
-
WMUK General Manager Gordon Bolar was in Washington D.C. on Monday as StoryCorps launched a new oral history project. The Military Voices Initiative will…