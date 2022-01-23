-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan voters will still be able to vote for a political party’s entire slate of candidates with a single mark on the ballot, under a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has taken the first step to appeal a court decision that lifted the state’s ban on voters using the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Voters in Michigan will be allowed to use the straight-ticket voting option on the November ballot. A federal judge has ruled a ban adopted…
(MPRN-Lansing) The top Democrat in the state House is urging Gov. Rick Snyder to veto controversial election legislation. One bill would eliminate the…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have approved eliminating the straight-ticket voting option on Michigan ballots. The bill cleared the state House and…
(MPRN-Lansing) A Democratic state lawmaker has called for closing a loophole that allows the Legislature to shield some controversial laws from ballot…
(MPRN-Lansing) A bill to allow no-reason absentee voting in Michigan could have a tough time in the state Senate. The state House approved House Bill 4724…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Senate has approved campaign finance legislation that would write the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House committee has adopted a bill to eliminate the straight ticket voting option on election ballots. And the committee linked the…
Local clerks are criticizing a bill that would eliminate straight-ticket voting in Michigan. A state House panel heard testimony on the legislation…