(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has approved six-month ban on ships dropping anchor in the Straits of Mackinac. It’s a response to a mishap in April…
(MPRN-Lansing) A coolant spill in the Straits of Mackinac did not harm the Great Lakes. That’s according to the Coast Guard and Michigan Department of…
(MPRN-Lansing) An electrical cable that leaked hundreds of gallons of mineral oils into the Straits of Mackinac will be inspected – as soon as the weather…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan environmental groups are frustrated with Ontario’s support for keeping an oil-and-gas pipeline running beneath the Straits of…
(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy says pressure tests on two sections of Line 5 that runs under the Straits of Mackinac show the pipeline is well-maintained…
(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy says it’s pressure testing the structural integrity of Line Five beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The company says the…
A National Wildlife Federation Pipeline Specialist says an oil spill like one on the Kalamazoo River seven years would be “a Flint-sized disaster” if it…
(MPRN-Lansing) It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting Monday. The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Monday is the deadline for companies to bid on the chance to conduct a study on the safety of an oil-and-gas pipeline that that runs…
Enbridge Energy is sponsoring new efforts to monitor waters above its aging pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.Enbridge is working with the Great Lakes…