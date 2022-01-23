-
Charlene Carruthers is leaving nothing to chance to ensure young leaders of color have the tools to compel social change. As founding national director of…
If it seems like hate is increasing, it is. So says the Southern Poverty Law Center that has been monitoring domestic hate for nearly half a…
The executive director of the Society for History and Racial Equity says a few years ago organizers of the annual Summit on Racism in Kalamazoo were happy…
Twelve years ago, Donna Odom's work at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum led her to form the Southwest Michigan Black Heritage Society to bring light to…
The Summit on Racism, an important annual event that examines racial issues, marks a milestone. It turns 10 years old. Organizers proudly say the Summit's…