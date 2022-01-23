-
(MPRN-Undated) It’s been a year since Governor Rick Snyder called for a “pause” in re-settling refugees from the Middle East in Michigan. Before that,…
-
Syria has been in the news since war broke out there roughly five years ago. While the conflict was once a distant thought in many Americans’ minds, the…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is ready to take 150 Syrian refugee families over three years. Metro Detroit already has the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Activists have delivered thousands of signatures to Gov. Rick Snyder urging him to welcome more Syrian refugees. Snyder says he’s “pausing”…
-
Governor Rick Snyder was the first governor in the nation to speak out on refugees following last week’s terrorist attacks in Paris and Beirut. And he may…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he’s suspending his effort to get permission for Syrian refugees to re-settle in Michigan. The governor issued a…
-
Senator Gary Peters says Syria is facing a humanitarian crisis and the U.S. should help refugees seeking a safe place. Peters wants the United States to…
-
An Indiana University instructor says while members of the Islamic State, or ISIS, are very disciplined, they aren't capable to carrying out their plans…
-
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he owes it to his constituents and the nation to get as many facts as he can. Upton says he will get a…