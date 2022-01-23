-
(MPRN-Lansing) Bills to get rid of the state’s driver responsibility fees and increase the personal income tax exemption are on their way to the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House Thursday adopted legislation to allow Michigan taxpayers to continue to claim the personal income tax exemption. The bill…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder declared victory over the state’s economic hardships Tuesday night in his eighth and final State of the State address.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature continues to move along plans to change the state’s tax code. The new federal tax law zeroes out the personal…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature went over the governor’s head Wednesday. It approved a veto override – something that hasn’t happened in Michigan…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Republicans in Lansing say they want to make quick work of fixing a glitch in the new federal tax law. The issue is making sure…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The legislature is once again at odds with the governor. This time it’s over what to do about the new federal tax law. The Legislature and…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state got an idea Thursday of how much money it could have for the next couple years. Economists gathered for the Consensus Revenue…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature is back in session for 2018, and an early priority is dealing with taxes. Talks are underway to figure out how to make sure…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has proposed a plan to offset higher costs that could be forced on Michigan taxpayers as a result of the federal tax…