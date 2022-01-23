-
Three Kalamazoo Public School graduates at Western Michigan University have started a campus group trying to increase the number of minority teachers.…
-
Laura Chang’s journey to becoming Michigan’s next Teacher Of The Year began in Vicksburg. She did her teaching internship at Sunset Lake Elementary 18…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A fight between school employees and the state ended Wednesday – in favor of the employees. The state took money from their paychecks…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s no end yet to the standoff between Governor Rick Snyder and the Legislature’s Republican leaders that’s delayed wrapping up the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing A showdown is brewing in Lansing over the fate of teacher retirements. Teachers can currently choose between a full 401(k) type plan or a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Teachers don’t have to wait if they want to drop out of their union. That ruling was handed down Wednesday by the Michigan Court of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state legislature make take up bills to change the public school teacher retirement plan system in the upcoming lame duck session. The…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Gov. Rick Snyder is adding his voice to those calling for an end to teacher “sickout” protests in the state’s largest school district.…
-
Democrat Kate Segal represents Battle Creek and other parts of Calhoun County in Michigan's 62nd state House district. She is in her third term. Segal sat…
-
The online news service of the Center for Michigan examines how teachers are prepared for the classroom in Michigan. Senior writer Ron French tells WMUK's…