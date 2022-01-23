-
There will be at least three new members on the Kalamazoo County Commission after the November election. Two years ago six incumbents decided not to run…
Kalamazoo County has shed some light on former administrator Terrence Neuzil’s departure, releasing records that detail claims about inappropriate…
The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday evening to accept County Administrator Terrence Neuzil’s resignation. Neuzil had…
Update - Thursday afternoon: Kalamazoo County Corporate Counsel Thom Canny has confirmed that Kalamazoo County Administrator Terrence Neuzil is on paid…
Kalamazoo County spent more than a year looking for an administrator after Peter Battani left in October 2014. After two searches, the Board of…
The Kalamazoo County Commission has taken a decisive step toward hiring a new county administrator. Board members voted 7 to 4 on Thursday to offer the…